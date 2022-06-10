Two Darlington County schools receive STEM grants

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School and Spaulding Middle School are both recipients of substantial Project Lead the Way grants to be used to implement world-class science and technology programs.

The grants are made possible through support from Ardagh Group. Ardagh Group, a global supplier of recyclable metal and glass consumer packaging, has a plant located in Bishopville and set aside funding to invest in local education.

The company announced earlier this year a 10-year investment in STEM education across the country, including a partnership with PLTW.

Rosenwald will receive two grants, totaling $50,000, for two programs: PLTW Launch and PLTW Gateway. Spaulding Middle School will receive $30,000 for a PLTW Gateway program.

A nonprofit organization that provides transformative learning experiences for students and teachers across the country, PLTW programs develop the in-demand, real-world knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom. according to its website.

“We are excited to offer our students the PLTW curriculum at Rosenwald,” said Principal Kim Mason. “Our vision for STEAM is to offer the best transdisciplinary STEAM experiences any student could have. Our students will be immersed in real-world and problem-based inquiry to spark creativity and higher order thinking.”

“Spaulding Middle School is very excited to be one of the latest DCSD schools to incorporate the PLTW program within its educational program,” said Principal Nicole Jones. “In today’s advanced technological world, it is important that our scholars are equipped with skills necessary to not only compete but to excel. Students will take part in advanced computer technology classes and will be exposed to projects that will allow them to have customizable experiences by choosing problems of interest from areas of health, environment, and biomedical science concepts as they work on solutions for specific problems within their selected discipline.”

The PLTW Launch and Gateway programs also include professional development opportunities that provide teachers with the support and resources they need to devote more time to inspiring students, as well as collaborative cohort-based opportunities that build lasting professional learning communities.