Two F1S Board of Trustees members face runoff

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence 1 School Board of Trustees members are headed to a runoff election in two weeks.

Seat 8 Trustee Bryan Chapman and Seat 4 Trustee Gloria Bracey didn’t garner more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s election.

Bracey was appointed to the Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees when Florence 4 School District consolidated with the Florence 1 School District in July. She was appointed by the legislature in the consolidation documents.

Three candidates – Gloria CL Jones, Brenda Deas and Derrick Echols – ran against Bracey for Seat 4.

Bracey led the Seat 4 voting with 674 (37.61%) votes. Deas finished second with 383 (21.37%). Jones took third with 362 (20.2%) votes and Echols finished fourth with 355 (19.81%).

Bracey and Deas will meet in a runoff.

Chapman received 680 (47.22%) of the 1,440 votes cast in Seat 8. Terry B Law Jr. finished second with 352 (24.44%) of the votes. The two will meet in a runoff election. Others receiving votes were Barry S. McFadden with 201 (13.96%) and Jimmy Woods with 193 (13.4%).

Chapman has served on the F1S Board of Trustees for eight years.

Two other Florence 1 School Board of Trustees easily won reelection. Seat 6 representative and Vice Chairman Trisha Caulder didn’t face an opponent. She won with 2,299 votes.

Seat 9 incumbent Davy Gregg easily defeated challenger Lura J. Mitchell. Gregg finished with 965 (75.92%) and Mitchell had 290 (22.82%).

In Florence County School District 5 – Johnsonville, Ervin Richardson, Seat 1; Joshua Timmons, Seat 2 were unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

Florence County School District 3 – Lake City – had one contested race.

Seat 1 Trustee Almeta Fleming had served since 2017. Tuesday, Rebecca Yates garnered 279 (76.44%) of the votes. Fleming finished with 82 (22.47%).

Jac’Kel S. Brown, Mattie L. Thomas, Paula Morris and Jason Kirby didn’t face opponents for seats 3, 4, 6, and 7, respectively.

Four school board seats were on the ballot for Darlington County School District 1. Leigh Ann Kelley and Thelma P. Dawson didn’t have any opponents for their District 1 and District 3 seats.

Amanda Thompsen won School Board District 5 with 884 (57.25%). Her opponent incumbent Richard Brewer garnered 633 (41%) of the votes.

In the School Board District 7 race, incumbent Wanda Hassler won with 1,330 (55.05%). Jimmie E. Epling was second with 662 (26.4%) and Jacqueline H. DuBose was third with 406 (16.8%)