Two killed in SC nightclub shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Two men died and two other people were injured in a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub early Sunday, authorities said.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Hang Time Grill & Lounge in Walterboro around 2:40 a.m., The State newspaper reported. They began giving aid to two men who had been shot, but both died at a hospital.

The two men were not immediately identified.

Two other people who had been shot arrived at a hospital by private vehicle and were treated for injuries that were serious but not considered life-threatening, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known, and no suspect was immediately identified or arrested, the newspaper reported.

The investigation was ongoing and anyone with information was urged to call the sheriff's office or CrimeStoppers.