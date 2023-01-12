 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. Highway 52 reopens in Lake City

  • 0
Construction.JPG

Fresh asphalt was put down on Thursday hours prior to the reopening of Highway 52 in Lake City. The highway was closed for a week after a sinkhole was discovered.

 Jonathan Laster/City of Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. –- Lake City’s main entryway has reopened. Repairs on U.S. Highway 52 were completed shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The affected section of U.S. 52 was closed for one week when a sinkhole was discovered during sewer line maintenance. Crews from the city of Lake City and South Carolina Department of Transportation worked around the clock to fix the highway.

“We are so happy to welcome people to Lake City on Highway 52," City Administrator William A. Hall said. “We’ve received many calls from citizens asking about Highway 52 and when it would reopen. With the highway reopening, we are optimistic that this will help the traffic flows in downtown Lake City.”

Following the road closure, detour routes included Loop Road, Church Street, and North Matthews Road.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sinkhole closes US 52 at Lake City

Sinkhole closes US 52 at Lake City

Crew members worked Saturday on a sewer repair/road repair project on U.S. 52 in Lake City. A sinkhole has U.S. 52, Ron McNair Boulevard, clos…

Johnsonville, Hemingway residents indicted in PPP fraud scheme

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three defendants – all of whom were U.S. Postal Service employees during this alleged fraud scheme and two of them from the Pee Dee – have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine tracks Russian missiles as evidence of possible war crimes in Kharkiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert