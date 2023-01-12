U.S. Highway 52 reopens in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. –- Lake City’s main entryway has reopened. Repairs on U.S. Highway 52 were completed shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

The affected section of U.S. 52 was closed for one week when a sinkhole was discovered during sewer line maintenance. Crews from the city of Lake City and South Carolina Department of Transportation worked around the clock to fix the highway.

“We are so happy to welcome people to Lake City on Highway 52," City Administrator William A. Hall said. “We’ve received many calls from citizens asking about Highway 52 and when it would reopen. With the highway reopening, we are optimistic that this will help the traffic flows in downtown Lake City.”

Following the road closure, detour routes included Loop Road, Church Street, and North Matthews Road.