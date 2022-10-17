United Way hires James as resource development director

FLORENCE -- Wanda James has joined the United Way of Florence County team as its new director of resource development. She assumed her duties on Monday.

James comes to the job from a 27-year career as a McDonald’s franchisee. She has also spent much of her career contributing time and resources to various causes earning a reputation as a community leader and philanthropist.

As director of resource development, James will be responsible for fundraising on behalf of United Way of Florence County and the 22 partner agencies and 30 programs it supports.

“After a long career and with a new lease on life, I’m ready to channel my energy towards meaningful work that will make a difference in this community,” James said. “I have a passion for people and look forward to interacting with donors and potential donors.”

United Way of Florence County President Cameron Packett said James will be a welcome addition to the team.

“Wanda has demonstrated commitment to the community and has extensive professional experience that has prepared her for this role,” Packett said. “She has a unique perspective as a philanthropist and strong management skills as a business owner that will serve the organization well.”

James has proven drive and work ethic, exactly what it takes to work in the nonprofit world, Packett said

United Way of Florence County Chairman of the Board Les Ward said the board fully supports the decision to hire James.

“The director of resource development is a vital role for United Way of Florence County because fundraising through the annual campaign directly impacts our ability to fulfill our mission for the community,” Ward said. “Wanda’s reputation as a community leader and her previous collaborations with other organizations will be a great starting point for working with companies in this capacity.”

James serves on the Florence-Darlington Commission for Technical Education and the First Reliance Bank Florence Local Advisory Board.

She previously served on the board of directors for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee and the Florence County Foster Care and Review board. She was the Florence-Darlington Technical College Entrepreneurial Forum Honoree in 2017 and received the Florence Black Businesswoman of the Year award in 2010.

A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, James has called Florence home for the last 27 years.

She graduated from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, earning an accounting degree in 1984, and later went on to earn a master’s degree in business administration from William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi in 1988.

In her free time, she likes to watch football with her husband and their two sons. The elder is now a McDonald’s franchisee, and the younger plays football at South Carolina State University. She also enjoys spending time with her three grandchildren.