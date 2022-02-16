United Way raises $4,700 at shopping event

FLORENCE, S.C. — People started to line up at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday as United Way of Florence County volunteers and staff prepared to open the doors for the second Shop for a Good Cause event.

The line kept growing throughout the morning as shoppers donated $75 to receive a shopping bag, which they could fill with hair-care, skin-care and makeup items donated by QVC.

It was United Way’s second Shop for a Good Cause – the first happened in January. It raised $4,000. On Wednesday, 65 people shopped and the United Way raised $4,700.

The donations are used to help provide funding for 22 agencies, which support more than 30 programs, United Way of Florence County campaign and donor relations director Sarah Sweeney said.

“The fundraising dollars raised today go right back into the community and makes this a better place. The United Way focuses on health, financial stability and education,” Sweeney said.

The United Way of Florence County raised approximately $600,000 last year. The money helped 37,000 people, she said.