United Way raises $4,700 at shopping event

FLORENCE, S.C. — People started to line up at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday as United Way of Florence County volunteers and staff prepared to open the doors for the second Shop for a Good Cause event.
The line kept growing throughout the morning as shoppers donated $75 to receive a shopping bag, which they could fill with hair-care, skin-care and makeup items donated by QVC.
It was United Way’s second Shop for a Good Cause – the first happened in January. It raised $4,000. On Wednesday, 65 people shopped and the United Way raised $4,700.
The donations are used to help provide funding for 22 agencies, which support more than 30 programs, United Way of Florence County campaign and donor relations director Sarah Sweeney said.
“The fundraising dollars raised today go right back into the community and makes this a better place. The United Way focuses on health, financial stability and education,” Sweeney said.
The United Way of Florence County raised approximately $600,000 last year. The money helped 37,000 people, she said.
Shop for a Good Cause developed from the United Way’s partnership with QVC in Florence, Sweeney said. QVC Distribution Center manager Shad Hargrove worked with United Way of Florence County President Cameron Packett to turn donations of returned products into cash for the United Way and its agencies.
“It has turned into a terrific thing for us,” Sweeney said. “It’s going to happen on a regular basis now. We would love to make a couple of thousand dollars every time we do this.”
Shop for a Good Cause also helps the United Way of Florence County replace some of the money it couldn’t collect through donations last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic, Sweeney said, hurt fundraising efforts of nonprofit agencies nationwide. Events like Shop for a Good Cause helps the United Way refill its accounts and help residents.
“My hope is that someday this will cover our operating costs,” Sweeney said, “and every dollar that I raise as campaign director goes back into the community.”
The United Way of Florence County also is exploring other fundraising events, Sweeney said, noting county residents should check the United Way of Florence County’s social-media sites for updates.
“This is the first of many. We are going to have more and more types of events throughout the year. You can donate online at uwflorence.org,” she said.