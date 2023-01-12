Utility relocation continues on Alligator Road project

FLORENCE, S.C. — Traffic on Alligator Road is being detoured at Twin Church Road as work continues to widen and improve the bridge of Interstate 95.

Florence County is widening Alligator Road from South Irby Street to West Palmetto Street. Phase 1 construction is substantially complete. Phase 1 runs from South Irby Street to Woodside Circle. Phase 2, which goes from Woodside Circle to West Palmetto Street is ramping up. Utility relocation has started. The bridges over I-96 and Alligator Swamp are under construction.

Stone base and intermediate asphalt work is nearly complete from U.S. Highway 76 to Knollwood Road.

Traffic is scheduled to be routed onto the new I-95 bridge in the coming weeks, County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said.

Alligator Road widening is part of the Florence County Forward Project, which is funded through $144.7 million in county sales tax funds collected from a 1-cent sales tax approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006. South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank matching funds in the amount of $340 million also are used in the Forward County Forward Project.

C.R. Jackson is the contractor for both phases of the Alligator Road Project. The contract for Phase 2 was awarded to the company in December 2020. It submitted the low bid of $47.2 million.

The project is expected to be completed in summer 2024, Smith said.

Total project cost for the Alligator Road project will be approximately $94.59 million.

Alligator Road is the last of six road projects in the Florence County Forward Project. The other projects – Pine Needles Road widening, U.S. Highway 378 widening, U.S. Highway 76 widening, TV Road widening and State Highway 51 widening – have been completed and are open to traffic.

Florence County also has 42 road construction projects under construction as part of the Florence County Capital Sales Tax III Program.

The Capital Sales Tax III Program provided funds for 289 projects throughout Florence County’s nine districts. The county has completed 80 of the 289 projects.

Here is a summary of the projects in each district.

District 1: All projects are under review and scheduled for future construction.

District 2: All projects are under review and scheduled for future delivery. An MBC stone rocking project is expected to start early this year.

District 3: Resurfacing of West Johnson Street, Stonehenge Lane, West Sumter Street, Preston Street, Green Street, Alderman Street, Clement Street, Dickman Street, Mullins Street, Simmons Street, West Booker Street and Flynn Street is underway.

District 4: All projects are under review and scheduled.

District 5: Paving projects for Java and Wiley roads is substantially completed. Punch list items are being addressed. The remaining portion of Java Road is being scheduled for completion.

District 6: Installation of MBC stone is underway for Jamestown Road, Rankin Plantation Road, Malissa Mae Road, Timberwood Road, East Springbranch Road, Cart Road, Ben Ingram Road, Als Lane, Hunt Road, Corrie Farm Road, Union Grove Road, Chisolm Trail, River Neck Road and Silver Fox Road. Six of the 14 roads have been completed. The others should be completed by Feb. 1.

District 7: All project under review and scheduled.

District 8: Resurfacing of Whitman Avenue, Fernleaf Lane, Woodland Drive and Eaton Circle is substantially completed. The contractor is addressing punch-list items. Additional road projects are under development.

District 9: Resurfacing of Manigault Court, Chalmers Row, Masters Circle, Pebble Road, West Forest Lake Drive, Mears Drive, Shorebird Lane, Hillcrest Drive, Hillcrest Terrace and Susan Drive is nearing completion.