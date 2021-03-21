 Skip to main content
Vaccine clinic set in Lamar
Vaccine clinic set in Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is partnering with Lamar on Monday to host a “pop-up vaccine clinic” at Lamar Town Hall, 117 W. Main St. The event will be held from 7 to 10 a.m.

There are no appointments necessary and no wait times. This event is open to individuals in Phase 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccine plan.

For more information on who is included in Phase 1A and 1B, visit cprmc.com/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information.

