Vincent a finalist for superintendent award

PAMPLICO — Florence County School District 2 Superintendent Neal Vincent has been named one of three state finalists for the 2023 Superintendent of the Year award from the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

The award recognizes exceptional district leadership.

Vincent has been named a finalist twice in the last three years. He attributes that recognition to innovative district initiatives including Montessori for grades prekindergarten through fifth, dual credit offerings, increased emphasis on technology in the district and shared leadership including the Leader in Me model involving students, faculty, parents and the community.

“Rural districts face many challenges,” Vincent said. “Our answer has been innovation: increasing access to technology across all grades, expanding early childhood education, increasing opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math, enhancing college and career readiness through a collaboration between The Darla Moore Foundation, Florence-Darlington Technical College and Francis Marion University.”

“I’m proud of what our district continues to accomplish, and I’m honored to be in the company of two outstanding superintendents whose work is worthy of this recognition,” Vincent said.

Brad Singletary, chairman of the Florence 2 Board of Trustees, said, “Vincent has worked hard to add educational opportunities for all students, improve technology, and improve teacher retention. He is willing to go above and beyond to see that the students have what they need to be successful, and we are grateful for his service.”

State nominations for South Carolina Superintendent of the Year are submitted to SCASA.

The SCASA Superintendents Awards Committee reviews the applications and selects finalists. Those candidates are then interviewed by a team of educator and community leaders.

Scores are compiled from the two teams of committees and the winner is announced in early May.

Other finalists for this year’s award are Tim Newman, Darlington County School District, and Marcella Shaw, Barnwell School District 29.