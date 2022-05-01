Virginia artist wins $50,000 grand prize in ArtFields

LAKE CITY, S.C. – An artist from Virginia is the grand prize winner for this year’s ArtFields competition.

Noah Scalin of Richmond won $50,000 for his entry, titled “of America: September 4, 1957.”

MyLoanh Dinh of Charlotte, N.C., won the second-place award of $25,000 for a work titled “Thanks. No Thanks.”

The winners were announced Saturday as the competition ended for 2022. Besides the first- and second-place prizes, two people’s choice and five merit prizes were given. The people’s choice awards were for $12,000 each and the merit awards were for $2,000 each.

Melvin Toledo of Tucker, Georgia, won People’s Choice 2-D for “A Moment of Peace” and Jonathan Imafidor of Atlanta won People’s Choice 3-D for “I Lay Out a Bai.”

The merit award winners:

Hanna Banciella for “Let Me Go.”

Overstreet Ducasse for “Don’t Shoot Your Shot.”

Maggie Kerrigan for “Their Tender Hearts.”

Noah James Saunders for “Join Me—A Prelude.”

Marian Zielenski for “Carpool.”

This is the 10th year for ArtFields, which was first held in 2013 “with a mission of elevating the profile of Southern artists,” according to the website of the Lake City ArtFields Collective.

Works selected for the contest hang in businesses and other places throughout downtown Lake City. This year's competition began April 22.