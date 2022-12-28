Volunteer has ties to the first Carolina Classic

The Pepsi Carolina Classic runs on volunteers who have a passion for giving back to the community. Larry Johnson, who played in the first tournament in 1986, has been volunteering for the tournament for the last few years.

“I love helping kids, seeing them have a good time and enjoy what they do. I love inviting different teams to come out and play, too,” Johnson said

Johnson is a Darlington County School District administrator, Pepsi Carolina Classic tournament director, Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee board member, and Boys & Girls Club alumni.

The tournament continues through Thursday at Wilson High School, 1411 E. Old Marion Highway. Tickets can be purchased at www. bgcpda.org or Facebook.com/bgcpeedee.

Playing in the first Carolina Classic in 1986, Johnson said he wants to give back to his community and stay involved in the sport and the tournament.

“I have been on the Boys Club board for about three years now, bringing teams from different states this year really enhances and brings more flavor of good basketball to the community. Just giving back and being able to raise money for the Florence Boys and Girls Clubs is really great,” Johnson said.

The 36th Pepsi Carolina Classic is presented by the South Carolina Federal Credit Union. It is recognized as one of the premier tournaments in the region. This tournament features schools not only from South Carolina, but from the East Coast.

Going to the game and enjoying the experience of The Pepsi Carolina Classic helps the Florence community and has raised more than $1.2 million to support the children who are involved in the Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee.