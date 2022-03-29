Voters cast ballots in District 31 special election

FLORENCE, S.C. — Voters in state Senate District 31 went to the polls in Tuesday’s special election to decide if Republican Mike Reichenbach or Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle would be the district’s next lawmaker.

La Rochelle cast her ballot Tuesday morning at her precinct polling site — the Child Development Center at 1400 Woods Road in Florence. Reichenbach cast his ballot Tuesday afternoon at Savannah Grove Baptist Church, 2620 Alligator Road, Effingham.

The winner will take Hugh Leatherman’s post in the state Senate. Leatherman, the longtime District 31 state senator, died in November after a battle with cancer.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Election results were unavailable at press time Tuesday. Check www.scnow.com to learn who won the election. A full story will be published in Thursday’s Morning News.