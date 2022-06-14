 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voters go to the polls Tuesday

Election Day

In a little less than an hour Tuesday morning the precinct at Bible Chapel Church off Second Loop Road in Florence had seen 21 voters.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

Registered voters across South Carolina went to the polls Tuesday to cast the ballots in Republican and Democratic Party primaries.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. Results from the Republican and Democratic Party primaries were unavailable Tuesday night. Go to the Morning News website -- www.scnow.com -- for updates.

The Morning News also will publish election results in Thursday's issue.

Voters elected candidates for federal, state, county and municipal offices in Tuesday's primary.

If any races require runoffs, the runoff election date is June 28.

