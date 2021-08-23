Waitr food delivery service launches in Marion

Marion, S.C. – Food delivery service has made its way to Marion with Waitr announcing the launch of the restaurant on-demand app on Aug. 18.
Delivery service includes several local businesses offering items. Marion’s Gerald's Restaurant-Ice Cream Parlor, The Groundout Coffee Bar, Chop Curbside, Bennye's Sandwich Shoppe, Lester's Country Kitchen, Cabanas Grill - Mexican Restaurant, Fudge Shoppe of Marion and City Food & Spirits can be found on the app.
Waitr debuted in nearby Florence in 2019.
The expansion announcement comes as Waitr has reinforced its commitment to the Florence community over the past six months, implementing several initiatives around customer and restaurant service.
The new service in Marion continues a long string of new service areas in 2021 for the popular food app.
The company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders and operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options.
Waitr also announced it’s looking to hire contract drivers in Marion. Those interested in driving for the company in Marion can apply at waitrapp.com.