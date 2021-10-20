Walgreens begins testing drone delivery in Texas

The drones are able to navigate autonomously — though a human pilot can also control them remotely — and are powered by two forward propellers on their wings and 12 smaller vertical propellers. A tether releases to drop the package onto a front lawn.

Wing expects most customers to be in the single-family homes that dominate the area, though it has delivered to apartment buildings in Europe.

"It's got very advanced planning and routing capabilities so for each flight, the system does millions of simulations to get the best route," Bass said. "It can navigate to a very specific location."

The first phase of the initiative will operate out of the parking lot of a single Walgreens store in a shopping center near the border of Little Elm and Frisco. Wing says the drones will be able to serve thousands of people within a 4-mile radius of the store.

Wing's biggest delivery service so far has been in the Australian city of Logan, where the company says it made about 50,000 drone deliveries in the first eight months of this year. A smaller pilot with Walgreens started in 2019 in sparsely populated neighborhoods of Christiansburg, Virginia.