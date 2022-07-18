Washington in Florence police custody on murder charge

Christopher Allen Washington surrendered to the Florence Police Department on Sunday in connection with a July 10 fatal shooting in the 800 block of Commander Street and an assault on Boyd Street earlier that night.
Florence Police issued a media statement on Friday, which said outstanding warrants for murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and three counts of pointing or presenting a firearm had been issued.
He was arrested on those charges when he turned himself in on Sunday.
The charges stem from the fatal shooting of DeQuin Garland Ellerbe on July 2022 on Commander Street, according to the press release.