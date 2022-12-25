Water main break responsible for pressure woes

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A water-main break on North Schlitz Drive disrupted service to many Florence water customers on Christmas Day.

City employees were working Sunday night to repair the 8-inch water main and restore service.

Because of extreme weather conditions, city employees will closely monitor the water distribution system, according to a press release from the city.

The city has issued a boil water advisory to customers who have experienced low to no water pressure. There hasn't been any confirmed contamination in the water distribution system. However, the loss of water pressure creates a slight potential for bacteriological contamination.

As a precautionary measure, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control requires the city to issue a boil water advisory whenever the possibility of contamination exists.

Water customers in low or no pressure areas should vigorously boil tap water for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking until the city advises the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes, according to the statement.

Test results for bacteriological contamination should be completed by Monday, and the city will issue an update at that time.