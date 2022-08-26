Water main repairs will affect some residents

FLORENCE, S.C. — Water service will be temporarily disrupted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for a continuation of repairs to the water main at 3114 E. Palmetto St.

Upon restoration of water services, the water lines will be flushed, during which time residents may briefly experience water discoloration. Residents may also notice trapped air in plumbing, which will be released as water is used.

Since this repair requires a temporary shutdown of the water system and a loss of pressure to the area, the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control requires that a boil-water advisory be issued to affected customers following these interruptions.

The boil-water advisory is a precautionary measure to protect public health until test results confirm the water is safe to drink. Because the water quality is unknown at this time, customers are urged to take appropriate precautions.

Water customers in this area should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified by the city of Florence.

Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed on Sunday, at which time the city of Florence will notify customers regarding the status of the boil-water advisory.

Should you have questions concerning this notice, you may call the city of Florence Public Works & Utilities Office at 843-665-3236 or SCDHEC at 843- 661-4825.