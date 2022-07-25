Water outages planned along Alligator Road

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence is notifying residents of a scheduled water outage from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It will affect residents and businesses along Alligator Road.

The outages are necessary to complete water system utility work associated with phase II of the Alligator Road Widening Project.

The service interruption will allow the city to relocate existing customer service piping within the right of way of the existing water main to the new water main along Alligator Road.

The Alligator Road Highway Widening Project is funded through the Florence County Project Sales Tax II funding.

The planned water outage will occur in a coordinated manner to minimize the inconvenience to our customers.

During this period, due to the relocation of utility service lines, customers will experience temporary water outages that may last up to a day for each phase of work.

The outage will affect water customers in the following areas: 3100 – 3700 blocks of Alligator Road, Oliver Road, Land Grant Drive, Darden, Queen Ann, Cherry Johnson, McDaniel, and Walker Swinton Road.

Since making these connections requires a temporary shutdown of the water system and a loss or pressure to the area along this portion of Alligator Road and some connecting roads, the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Controlrequires that a boil-water advisory be issued to effected customers following these interruptions.

The city of Florence, Florence County, and South Carolina Department of Transportation recognize the inconvenience associated with the Alligator Road Phase II highway-widening project and apologize for the anticipated interruption to service for system customers.

If you have any questions, call the city of Florence at 843-665-3236 or SCDHEC 843-661-4825.