Water service disruption set Saturday on East Palmetto Street

In order to complete a necessary water main repair at 3114 E. Palmetto St., water service will be disrupted temporarily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The city of Florence apologizes in advance for the inconvenience to our customers.

Upon restoration of water services, the water lines will be flushed, during which time residents may briefly experience water discoloration. Residents may also notice trapped air in your plumbing, which will be released as you initially use water.

Since this repair requires a temporary shutdown of the water system and a loss of pressure to the designated area in blue on the attached map, and out of a preponderance of caution, the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control requires that a boil water advisory be issued to effected customers following these interruptions.

The Boil Water advisory is a precautionary measure to protect public health until test results confirm the water is safe to drink. Because the water quality is unknown at this time, customers are urged to take appropriate precautions. Water customers in this area should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified by the city of Florence.

Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed on Sunday at which time the city of Florence will notify customers regarding the status of the boil water advisory.

Residents with questions concerning this notice, may call the city of Florence Public Works & Utilities Office at 843-665-3236 or SCDHEC at 843-661-4825