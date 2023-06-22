FLORENC, S.C. – Water service will be shut off on Tuesday in a Florence neighborhood, and the city is advising customers to boil water.

The disruption will be made to allow repair of a main in the 800 block of South Dunes Drive in

Utility customers in the following areas will be affected: 800-900 blocks of South Dunes Drive, Pebble Road, Masters Circle, Championship Drive, West Lake Drive, Canberra Place, Romsey Place, Exeter Place, Colchester Place and Tunbridge Place.

Once service is restored, the water lines will be flushed, during which time, customers may temporarily notice some discoloration of water. Customers may also notice trapped air in your plumbing, which will be released as water is used.

The South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control requires that a boil-water advisory be issued to affected residents as there will be a loss of pressure. Water customers in this area should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified by the city. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed on Wednesday, at which time the city will notify customers regarding the status of the boil water advisory.

For questions concerning this notice, contact the Florence Utilities Department at 843-665-3236 or the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control at 843-661-4825.