Water to be shut off for fire hydrant replacement

FLORENCE — Replacement of two fire hydrants will require water service to be shut off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday in neighborhoods around the 3800 block of Pine Needles Road.

The planned outage will affect residents in the 3800 block of Pine Needles Road, Chalmers Row, Manigault Court, Firestone Drive, Dunes Drive, Pebble Road and Masters Circle.

The two hydrants are out-of-service, which became a problem in mid-September when an early morning at 3814 Pine Needles Road destroyed one house and three cars and damaged a house a fourth care.

The hydrants didn’t work and firefighters had to shuttle water in to the area to battle the blazes. Firefighters had to shuttle more than 30,000 gallons of water into the site.

Once the hydrants are installed, water service will be restored. Water lines will be flushed. Residents may experience some water discoloration. Air may be also trapped in residents’ plumbing. It will be released as the residents use their water system.

Because the repair requires a temporary shutdown of the water system, and a loss of water pressure, the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control requires a boil order to be issued for affected customers.

The boil-water advisory is designed to protect the health of residents until test results can confirm the water is safe to drink. Water customers in the area will be urged to vigorously boil their water for a least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until the city of Florence informs them the water is safe. Ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed on Thursday, Oct. 20. When the results are in, the city will notify customers about the status of the boil water advisory.

If you have any questions, call the city of Florence’s Public Works and Utilities Office at 843-665-3236 or the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control at 843-661-4825.