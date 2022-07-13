Water treatment plant named for former mayor

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence City Councilors recognized former Mayor Frank Willis by naming the city’s surface water treatment plant in his honor at Monday’s City Council meeting at the City Center.

Willis died June 10 at the age of 80. He was the city’s third longest serving mayor – 1995-2008. During his tenure, Willis pushed the city to become a regional provider of water and sewer and advocated for downtown development, economic growth, drug abuse prevention and many other projects and issues.

Florence Mayor Pro-Tem George Jebaily sponsored the resolution to name the city’s surface water treatment plant at 2598 Florence Harllee Boulevard to the Frank E. Willis Pee Dee River Regional Water Plant.

Jebaily read Resolution 2022-20, which recognized Willis’ influence on the city of Florence and renamed the water plant, into the record. The resolution said Willis had a vision and passion to address unmet needs in the community.

It also reviewed his accomplishments as a businessman, chairman of the Florence County Economic Development Authority and as mayor.

The resolution was presented to Willis’ wife, Marguerite Willis, who thanked the City Council for the honor.

“Frank Willis was a patient man. He was a man who had a long-haul game. He knew where he was going and he knew how to get there,” she said. “What he knew in his heart and in his actions is he couldn’t get there by himself.”

She recognized several people in the City Council chambers who helped Willis reach his goals – former City Councilor Steven Powers, the Rev. Terry Alexander, who also served in the South Carolina House of Representatives and Dr. Stephen Imbeau, the author of Willis’ autobiography – “Mayor Frank.”

“The most important, I think, attribute of my husband was his commitment to what was right,” she said. “He never wavered on that as far I can tell.”

Willis said her husband would have never asked for something to be named after him in this city.

“There is no statue of him. There is no alleyway named after him,” she said. “There’s nothing, and I was determined to, and people know this, that something in this town, in this community be named after him after all he had done in such a really quiet and determined way for this community. How much of himself he had given to the people of this place.”

Willis said her husband knew the importance of infrastructure and naming the Pee Dee River Water Treatment Plant in his honor was fitting. The facility is essential to the growth of Florence and the Pee Dee region.