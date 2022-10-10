Watergoat installed at Timrod Park

FLORENCE, S.C. – Gully Branch at Timrod Park should be cleaner from now on.

Last week, a Watergoat was installed at Timrod Park to trap floating litter that ends up in Gully Branch.

The project was made possible through a great awarded to Keep Florence Beautiful from Palmetto Pride. It was a collaboration with the city of Florence.

The Watergoat is a floating device. It consists of a series of buoys wrapped in netting. It is held in place by a chain. The design allows water to flow through the device, while trapping litter. The netting extends down about 18 inches, which allows turtles and fish to swim underneath it.

“We are so appreciative of all the support the city of Florence has given our organization for this project and many others, and by agreeing to maintain the Watergoat,” Keep Florence Beautiful Chair Michelle Bailey said.

Keep Florence Beautiful will be able to focus its attention on more projects, including future Watergoat installations., she said.

The litter collected by city of Florence employees will be weighed before it is properly disposed of at the landfill, she said. Keep Florence Beautiful will track the amount of waste the Watergoat prevented from entering the waterways.

City of Florence compliance inspector Geraldine Cuypers said the public will be able to see the immense amount of litter that ends up in waterways.

“Trash negatively impacts our environment, and I hope people care enough to take action. What many people do not realize is that much of the litter that is thrown out of vehicles ends up washing into storm drains, and then into our waterways,” Cuypers said.

Cuypers also is a member of the Keep Florence Beautiful board.

People attending the installation included Cuypers, Jeff, Cris and Grayson Mills, company owners and installers; and Joseph Berry with Palmetto Pride.

For more information about Keep Florence Beautiful, contact Bailey at michelle@keepflorencebeautiful.org or visit www.keepflorencebeautiful.org. To learn about Keep America Beautiful visit http://www.kab.org.