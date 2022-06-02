West Florence Class of 2022 sets the standard

FLORENCE, S.C. — The West Florence High School Class of 2022 raised the bar for graduating classes who come after them.

The 404 seniors in the class established a new benchmark at West Florence High School with a 95 percent graduation rate, Principal Matthew Dowdell said.

The Class of 2022 graduated Wednesday afternoon during commencement exercises at the Florence Center.

The class received $5.1 million in scholarships, including 18 student-athletes, who received scholarships worth $1.1 million.

West Florence High’s Class of 2022 included 20 Palmetto Fellows, 122 Life Scholarship recipients, 182 Hope Scholarship recipients, 144 Board of Trustee Award recipients, 68 Double Cords, 105 Single Cords, two Teaching Fellows and six South Carolina Board of Education Academic Achievements recipients, Dowdell said.

Four West Florence High students have military commitments – two to the Army and two to the Navy.

“This crowd deserves a round of applause,” Dowdell said.

Dowdell thanked the faculty and staff for helping the students reach new heights.

Valedictorian Kate Sansbury said she has watched her classmates grow over the years in high school.

“We have experienced a lot of changes over the past four years in ourselves and in our school,” she said. “When we began the fall of our freshman year, we couldn’t wait to hop in the car and have our moms drive us halfway to Marion County to Memorial Stadium to watch a West Florence football home game. A few years later, this senior class has had the privilege of witnessing playoff wins and a homecoming game in our own Knight Stadium.”

Sansbury is the daughter of Amy and Bryant Sansbury. She is the student body vice president and served as class president in her freshman, sophomore and junior years. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and PEARLS.

Sansbury was selected as the 2022 West Florence Female Athlete of the Year. During her six-year career in tennis, Stansbury has 104 wins, and was named All-Region for four consecutive years. She was the Region Player of the Year in 2021.

Sansbury will be attending the University of Georgia and will major in finance.

The Class of 2022 has been a part of tremendous achievements at West Florence High School, Stansbury said.

“I have full trust that West Florence High School is moving in the right direction, and in four more years will have achieved even more,” she said. “This class should take a lot of pride for leaving this school better than we found it.”

Sansbury encouraged her classmates to continue to grow and make their next stop a more positive and fulfilling place.

“In this next chapter of life, I encourage you to get your hopes up. Get your hopes up about your new job. Get your hopes up about your first semester of college. Get your hopes up about your big ambitions and goals for the future. And when there comes a time when you’re once again feeling disappointed, and trust me that time will come, I have full confidence you will bounce back with the same resiliency and determination that you did at your time here at West Florence,” she said.

She urged her classmates to continue to make each other proud.

“My hopes are up, I hope yours are too,” she said.

Salutatorian Mariah Docherty told her fellow graduates they will have more challenges to rise above as they continue their chosen paths. She urged the Class of 2022 to face them with optimism, ambition and gratitude.

“As Knights we should seize all opportunities that come are way, while staying true to ourselves,” Docherty said.

She is the daughter of Dr. Harrell and Becky Docherty and has two older brothers. She was a swimmer for West Florence for six years and went to the state meet five times. She was involved in chorus, the Knight Edition and was selected All-State Chorus in 2022. She is a member of the National Honor Society, PEARLS and Beta Club.

Docherty will attend Clemson University and major in biology. She plans to go to medical school and became a rural physician.

She reminisced about the students' four years at West Florence High School from screaming for the Knights at football games to crying their way through calculus.

“We should be thankful for our teachers, administration and, most of all, our fellow classmates for getting us each to where we are right now,” she said.

She congratulated the Class of 2022, ending her speech with “Once a Knight, Always a Knight.”

The JROTC Color Guard, under the command of Major Walt Anderson and Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Dawson, presented the colors to start the ceremony. The students in the color guard were Uriah Hunter, Amarion McNeil, Shanyia Anderson and Ria Alexander.

The Knight Edition under the direction of Nikki Raines performed the National Anthem and performed “I Was Here” between the introduction of the salutatorian and valedictorian addresses.

After all graduates crossed the stage with diplomas in hand, Student Body President Adelaide Marie Bausmith presented the Class of 2022. The new graduates moved the tassels from the left to right and soon tossed their graduation caps into the air before leaving the Florence Center to the cheers of family and friends.