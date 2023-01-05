 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Florence High School student injured Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – A West Florence High School student sustained a sprained knee and wrist after he fell off the school’s front balcony during a physical exchange between students, West Florence High School Principal Matthew Dowdell said in a press release.

The incident happened Wednesday morning, shortly after the second block of classes, Dowdell said.

Administrators and nurses responded, and called emergency medical services, which arrived quickly and took the student to McLeod Hospital for further examination, he said. The student was released to his parents later Wednesday.

The other student was taken to the principal’s office, Dowdell said. School administrators started an investigation into the incident.

After the investigation ended, the evidence was presented to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which hasn’t released any additional information.

“The event was isolated between these two students and was immediately taken care of,” Dowdell said. “West Florence prides itself on keeping our school a safe-learning environment.”

