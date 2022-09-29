West Florence High's Pressley named F1S Teacher of Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence High School English teacher Hugh Pressley is Florence County 1 School District’s Teacher of the Year.

F1S Superintendent Richard O’Malley announced Pressley’s selection as 2022-23 Teacher of the Year at Tuesday’s School Foundation Gala at the Southern Institute of Manufacturing Technology, 1951 Pisgah Road.

Pressley was chosen as the West Florence High School teacher of the year last spring. Pressley and three other Florence 1 Schools Honor Roll teachers – Casey Coker, Briggs Elementary, Heather Gaston, South Florence High School and Rosetta Richmond, Woods Road Child Development Center – were interviewed by an outside panel of three teacher of the year select committee members.

The select committee selected Pressley for the Teacher of the Year recognition. Pressley is eligible to compete for the 2023 State Teacher of the Year by completion of an application process. The submission window is Nov. 14 through Jan. 3.

Pressley said his wife, Tiffany, made his teaching career possible. When the couple first met, Pressley said, he told Tiffany he hated his job and wanted to try another profession.

“She said, ‘Hey, let’s make this happen.’ So, she sacrificed and became a nurse so I could go back to school and get a degree in education. So, Tiffany this is for you,” Pressley said.

Pressley received his bachelor’s degree in romance languages from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2001. From there, he joined the military, learned how to operate a nuclear reactor. He also learned everything about the military for 10 years before he was honorably discharged.

He enrolled at Charleston Southern University where he received his bachelor’s degree in English education and a master’s degree in English simultaneously. Pressley is pursuing his doctorate in technical communications and rhetoric from Texas Tech University. He is on track to defend his dissertation this fall.

Pressley also thanked his mother, who taught him faith and education are pathways to success. He grew up in a single-parent household. His mother taught him education is the great equalizer.

He earned a chance to attend a prestigious high school on a full scholarship, which helped foster his love of education. It also introduced him to some of his most inspirational teachers.

“My mom, I wasn’t sure she was going to be here, but she came. She taught me two things as I grew up – faith and education. So, mom, I’m here because of you.”

Pressley is an advocate for disenfranchised students at West Florence High School. He said he feels it is his biggest contribution to education.

Pressley’s leadership and recruitment efforts have helped West Florence High School double the offering for Teacher Cadets. The Teacher Cadet class’s minority enrollment has jumped from 0% to 40% in his time at the high school.

He also serves as a teacher/mentor in the Sharper Knights Program.

Pressley also is the director of the Florence 1 Achievers program – an innovative program to help students with perceived barriers to learning through the school district – to take one to two advanced placement weighted or dual credit courses every year of their high school careers.

The goal of the program is to recruit 15 to 20 students from area middle schools to each high school for the program.

“The program aims to change the district's and schools' culture of underachievement for some of our most vulnerable student populations and to show these students that they can compete among the best and brightest our area has to offer,” he said.

Pressley’s message as teacher of the year will echo the West Florence High School motto for this year, which is “Be the Change.”

“Teachers have been taking it on the chin for a long time,” Pressley said. “Most recently with COVID, with low pay, with many other things we are challenged with, but this is the best profession in the world, and I am honored to represent Florence 1 as their teacher of the year.”