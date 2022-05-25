West Florence senior earns pilot's license

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence senior Abigail Buddenborg has become the first student in Florence 1 Schools to earn a private pilot license through Advantage Academy’s aviation program.

Buddenborg recently completed her Federal Aviation Administration Practical Test, also called a checkride, with Joe Rogers, an FAA-Designated Pilot Examiner for the Florence area.

This test consists of two parts, an oral exam and a flight portion. She is set to attend Charleston Southern University in the fall and will continue her journey to become a commercial aviator.

“To be able to get an opportunity to accomplish this in high school is unbelievable,” Buddenborg said. “I am going to be so much further ahead than my other peers at CSU.”

Advantage Academy partnered with Carolina Flight School for their aviation program starting in the 2021-22 school year after a needs assessment identified it as an area of interest. The inaugural group of students, including Buddenborg, took their first flight in December at the Florence Regional Airport.

Carolina Flight School instructor Robby Peed said Buddenborg was a great student.

“I would say that Abigail is one of the hardest working students we have ever seen,” Peed said. “She really put in the time and effort needed to get it done and we can’t be more proud of her.”

In December, Florence 1 Schools was notified that it was awarded an FAA grant for $339,000 to go toward aviation education. The workforce development grant will allow Florence 1 students to receive a scholarship to cover the cost of completing flight training to get their private pilot’s license.

Find out more about the aviation program and other courses offered at Advantage Academy at www.f1s.org/advantageacademy