 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

West Florence senior earns pilot's license

  • 0
Abigail Buddenborg with Joe Rogers.jpg

West Florence High School senior Abigail Buddenborg is the first student in Florence 1 Schools to earn a private pilot license through Advantage Academy’s aviation program. FAA-Designated Pilot Examiner Joe Rogers administered the Federal Aviation Administration’s Practical Test.

 Submitted

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence senior Abigail Buddenborg has become the first student in Florence 1 Schools to earn a private pilot license through Advantage Academy’s aviation program.

Buddenborg recently completed her Federal Aviation Administration Practical Test, also called a checkride, with Joe Rogers, an FAA-Designated Pilot Examiner for the Florence area.

This test consists of two parts, an oral exam and a flight portion. She is set to attend Charleston Southern University in the fall and will continue her journey to become a commercial aviator.

“To be able to get an opportunity to accomplish this in high school is unbelievable,” Buddenborg said. “I am going to be so much further ahead than my other peers at CSU.”

Advantage Academy partnered with Carolina Flight School for their aviation program starting in the 2021-22 school year after a needs assessment identified it as an area of interest. The inaugural group of students, including Buddenborg, took their first flight in December at the Florence Regional Airport.

People are also reading…

Carolina Flight School instructor Robby Peed said Buddenborg was a great student.

“I would say that Abigail is one of the hardest working students we have ever seen,” Peed said. “She really put in the time and effort needed to get it done and we can’t be more proud of her.”

In December, Florence 1 Schools was notified that it was awarded an FAA grant for $339,000 to go toward aviation education. The workforce development grant will allow Florence 1 students to receive a scholarship to cover the cost of completing flight training to get their private pilot’s license.

Find out more about the aviation program and other courses offered at Advantage Academy at www.f1s.org/advantageacademy

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Strawberries rule at Florence Jam Fest

Strawberries rule at Florence Jam Fest

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday's Jam Fest at the City Center Farmer's Market in Florence drew an overflow crowd as vendors sold their wares to live music while judges put their paletes to work to determine who had the best jam this year.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

AI can tell someone's race simply by looking at their x-ray

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert