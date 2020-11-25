West Florence's Ateyeh reaches out to teach golf to next generation

FLORENCE, S.C. — Madeline Ateyeh knows that few girls get introduced to the game of golf at a young age.

The West Florence junior standout wanted to do something to change that this past summer, so she started a Facebook page (facebook.com/Mad-About-Golf-101072164715834) to offer basic tutorials to anyone interested.

“I was just really intrigued about introducing them to the sport,” Ateyeh said. “And if they enjoyed it, I wanted to point them to where they could get help from more professional golfers and go to the next level with it.

“I wasn’t giving lessons; I was just letting them get the basics of it and seeing if it was something they wanted to pursue.”

She wound having about one or two sessions per week with the young potential golfers at Traces Golf Club, where they discussed everything from scoring to putting.

“I had moms messaging me asking if they could use my clubs,” Ateyeh said. “I thought it was so cool to be able to take them and show them my swing and watch theirs and then take them on the course and go through the different holes and see them learn as we went.

“They’d never done it before, and you just got to see them progress.”