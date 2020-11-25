West Florence's Ateyeh reaches out to teach golf to next generation

FLORENCE, S.C. — Madeline Ateyeh knows that few girls get introduced to the game of golf at a young age.
The West Florence junior standout wanted to do something to change that this past summer, so she started a Facebook page (facebook.com/Mad-About-Golf-101072164715834) to offer basic tutorials to anyone interested.
“I was just really intrigued about introducing them to the sport,” Ateyeh said. “And if they enjoyed it, I wanted to point them to where they could get help from more professional golfers and go to the next level with it.
“I wasn’t giving lessons; I was just letting them get the basics of it and seeing if it was something they wanted to pursue.”
She wound having about one or two sessions per week with the young potential golfers at Traces Golf Club, where they discussed everything from scoring to putting.
“I had moms messaging me asking if they could use my clubs,” Ateyeh said. “I thought it was so cool to be able to take them and show them my swing and watch theirs and then take them on the course and go through the different holes and see them learn as we went.
“They’d never done it before, and you just got to see them progress.”
In fact, one of her earliest students, Natalee Batchelor, actually wound up making the Knights varsity team this past season and competed with her at the state tournament — despite having never played golf prior to her sessions with Ateyeh.
“After I started posting photos with Natalee, I had three or four more moms reach out to me about their daughters, and it just kept going from there,” she said.
The sessions were done individually so she could focus one-on-one with each golfer, Ateyeh added. They lasted throughout the summer until she had to turn her focus to the WFHS golf season, she said, but now that it’s over, she plans to revive it.
“I’m hoping to make it a little bit bigger,” Ateyeh said. “I’ve had a few more moms reach out to me now that our season is over, so hopefully I’ll have a few more girls out there to practice at least once a week and keep it going throughout the summer again.”
The work doesn’t stop for Ateyeh at the golf course, though. She’s also a member of student government, Beta Club and the National Honor Society at West, where volunteering goes hand in hand with each organization.
“I recently did the (McLeod Children's Hospital Radiothon),” she said. “In December, I’m going to help with the state cheer competition (at Florence Center).”
It’s about 10 hours for each club, or 30 hours altogether, Ateyeh said.
