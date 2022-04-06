Williams celebrates 100th with a party (copy)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Cleo Jackson Williams celebrated her 100th birthday with a party on Saturday.

She is a mother, grandmother, homemaker, dedicated churchgoer and a native of Darlington County. On Saturday family and friends gathered at Jerusalem Baptist Church to celebrate and afterward a car parade drove down Sixth Street to Jerusalem Baptist to pay tribute to Williams and wish her a happy birthday.

Williams, who was born on April 5, 1922, in the Centerville community near Hartsville, said what she wanted most for her birthday is “if I make it (to 100) I just want to thank the Lord and be with my family.”

Williams attributes her long life to always trying to help others and treating everybody right.

She is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Boykin Jackson Sr. She graduated from Butler High School in Hartsville and later married the late Hercules Williams, with whom she shared three children – Carolyn, Ted and Doris.

She said her mother died “when I was young.” Her father, Papa as she called him, lived a pretty long life.

Rose Williams, her daughter-in-law, said the centenarian has two living siblings from her father’s second marriage. He had two sets of children, eight by his first wife and eight by his second wife.

Williams said she remembers working in the fields as a child and walking to town and to school.

Her family says she lives by the Golden Rule as found in the Bible in Luke 6:31, “Do unto others as you would have them do to you.”

“She is still strong-minded and strong willed,” Rose Williams said. She and her husband, Ted, have been married 55 years and help see to her mother-in-law’s needs.

“She is a character,” Rose Williams said. “And at 100 years of age she still has all of her own teeth.”

Rose Williams said she and her husband, who live in Hartsville, help take her mother-in-law to church on Sundays, to doctor appointments and out to eat. They talk nearly every day.

The centenarian said she is happiest when she is with her grandchildren.

“Although Mrs. Williams was unable to attend college, she recognized the importance of education. She made every effort to set her children on a path towards higher education,” according to information submitted to Congressman James F. Clyburn for a tribute to Williams’ 100th birthday. Her daughter Carolyn Williams studied nursing; Ted Williams obtained a degree from Morris College in Sumter, and Doris Williams received her degree from Claflin University in Orangeburg.

The consummate homemaker, Williams prepared meals for the family and worked in her garden while her husband farmed. She would cook enough so those who worked alongside her husband in the fields would be fed. His farm was just outside Hartsville at Lees Crossroads.

Williams is known by family and friends for her sweet potato pies.

When her husband’s health started to decline, and he was no longer able to do the work, Williams took a job at Fifth Street Cleaners in Hartsville. She later joined Legg’s Hosiery from which she retired after 20 years of service.

The church has always been an integral part of Williams’ life. When she was a child, the Jackson family attended Centerville AME Church. After her marriage, she became a member of Kingsville United Methodist Church.

Williams has seen life change in her 100 years.

“Everything has changed. People use to help each other more,” she said. “Today everybody is moving so fast they don’t have time to help each other. Families took care of their own sick. There were no nursing homes for our people. We did not have telephones and computers.”

Presiding at the birthday celebration on Saturday was her granddaughter, Dr. Tereka Williams, Her daughter, Doris Hughes, welcomed guests. Her doctor, Dr. Terence Hassler, vice chief of staff at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, prepared remarks and made presentations. Her children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews also took part.

She received a letter from President Joe Biden wishing her a happy 100th birthday that was read to her at the celebration. The letter read: “I hope you enjoy your celebration, reflecting on the cherished memories you have made throughout your life. Your strength and perseverance helped shape this Nation into what it is today and this milestone serves as an inspiration to your fellow Americans.”

Congressman Clyburn paid tribute to her and asked that his colleagues join him in wishing “centenarian Mrs. Cleo Jackson Williams a heartfelt happy birthday.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.