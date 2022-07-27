Williams-Cooper hired as Darlington County Intervention School principal

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education approved the hiring of Victoria Williams-Cooper as the new principal of the Darlington County Intervention School during its July meeting.

Williams-Cooper, a former Darlington County School District District Teacher of the Year, served most recently as assistant principal at Darlington Middle School.

Williams-Cooper said she is eager to begin working with the students and faculty of DCIS.

“It is truly a blessing to be in the position to lead Darlington County Intervention School,” she said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to help students discover their value and zeal for learning. As a result, I’m looking forward to working with the DCIS team to build a culture where all stakeholders have a mindset of excellence that leads to greatness.”

Williams-Cooper began her public education career in 2006 as a social studies teacher at Darlington Middle School. She earned her teacher certification through the Program of Alternative Certification for Educators.

In 2012, she earned the honor of being selected as District Teacher of the Year. She went on to become a coordinating teacher for English/Language Arts and social studies at Darlington Middle before eventually serving as assistant principal.

She holds bachelor degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina and a master’s of education degree plus 30 in instructional accommodations from Francis Marion University. She is elementary and secondary certified and also holds certification in Educational Leadership from Salem International University.

District Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman said Williams-Cooper brings enthusiasm and experience to the position.

“Mrs. Williams-Cooper has great passion for student success and a contagious energy for helping all students,” Newman said. “I know her past experiences in the district will serve her well in this new role.”

As Darlington County Intervention School principal, Williams-Cooper will lead an innovative, alternative learning environment for students in grades 6-12. The school offers a comprehensive educational platform integrated into a behavior- and character-focused structure to prepare its students to be lifelong learners and successful adults. With an exemplary dropout prevention program, the faculty and staff of DCIS work tirelessly to help students achieve academic personal growth.