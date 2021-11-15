Wilson dedicates basketball court in honor of Hall of Famer Pearl Moore

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pearl Moore looked on as the Wilson High School cheerleaders pulled away the piece of Royal Purple fabric that was covering the newest addition to the basketball floor.
Slowly the cursive letters of “Pearl Moore Court” were revealed as the crowd off friends, family, alumni, students and faculty cheered and clapped.
Monday’s gym floor dedication was another in a long list of accolades the former Tiger and Francis Marion University standout has received this year after being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
And like all of the other times an honor was bestowed upon her, Moore had the same reaction.
“It’s overwhelming to tell you the truth,” she said following the ceremony. “I went to a dinner – a banquet last night and they gave me a co-citizenship award.
“…I don’t think there’s anything else I can receive now. But it’s amazing. Just looking at it, I wish my mom and dad could have seen something like this.”
Moore played for five seasons under S.C. coaching Hall of Famer Anne Long, who was in attendance along with Sylvia Hatchell. Hatchell, a Naismith Hall of Fame member herself, coached Moore at Francis Marion in the 1970s where she became the all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball history with 4,061 points.
“This was before the 3-point shot,” said Hatchell, who was the guest speaker at Monday’s ceremony. “She was a guard and she scored inside – mainly because she got steals and everything and fast breaks, but Pearl could stand outside and light it up. She had a great stroke.
“…If we’d have had the 3-point shot, she’d have had another 1,000 points.”
That might have made the wait time to reach the Naismith Hall of Fame much shorter, but nevertheless Moore was finally chosen by the Women’s Veterans Committee – which had recently brought on Hatchell as a member.
“There were about 15 or 16 of us on there,” Hatchell said. “Two former Olympic coaches, some media people, some great All-Americans…just all the people involved with the game of basketball. Then they started voting and different ones were calling Pearl’s name out because you had to place them – 1, 2, 3, 4.
“As we started voting, I realized, ‘Pearl’s got a chance at this.’”
Hatchell was impressed that so many people today's game knew about Moore's accomplishments and how talented she was.
“People would hear about her all over the world,” Hatchell said.
And people would hear the names Wilson High School and Francis Marion in connection with her amazing numbers. Moore remains the only small-college women’s player inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame, and she’s one of just three South Carolinians to earn the honor.
Even so, Moore has remained a visible part of both Francis Marion and Wilson along with the entire Florence community. The city honored her by naming the new basketball facility on Barnes Street after her in part for recognition of her countless years running and promoting various youth basketball camps throughout the area.
“We come here tonight for this momentous occasion to honor a young lady who has given her life to obviously basketball but to this community as well,” Wilson athletic director Derrick McQueen said during his opening comments. “She’s done a lot of things that we’ve read up on…things that she’s done and a lot of her accomplishments. But man, she’s done so much more here in our community with our young ladies, our girls with her community basketball camps and other things that she’s done here.
“So tonight we’re here in honor of Pearl Moore as we dedicate our gym floor to her.”
Several speakers throughout the evening also lauded Moore as a role model – someone the students at Wilson High could look up and try to emulate.
Moore had a slightly different outlook, however.
“I would say, ‘Be better than Pearl Moore.’ Because everybody has their own outline that they should use. That outline should be for them – not to be like Pearl, but to be better than Pearl in being yourself.”