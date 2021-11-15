Wilson dedicates basketball court in honor of Hall of Famer Pearl Moore

Even so, Moore has remained a visible part of both Francis Marion and Wilson along with the entire Florence community. The city honored her by naming the new basketball facility on Barnes Street after her in part for recognition of her countless years running and promoting various youth basketball camps throughout the area.

“We come here tonight for this momentous occasion to honor a young lady who has given her life to obviously basketball but to this community as well,” Wilson athletic director Derrick McQueen said during his opening comments. “She’s done a lot of things that we’ve read up on…things that she’s done and a lot of her accomplishments. But man, she’s done so much more here in our community with our young ladies, our girls with her community basketball camps and other things that she’s done here.

“So tonight we’re here in honor of Pearl Moore as we dedicate our gym floor to her.”

Several speakers throughout the evening also lauded Moore as a role model – someone the students at Wilson High could look up and try to emulate.

Moore had a slightly different outlook, however.

“I would say, ‘Be better than Pearl Moore.’ Because everybody has their own outline that they should use. That outline should be for them – not to be like Pearl, but to be better than Pearl in being yourself.”

