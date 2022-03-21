 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilson elected to lead Florence County Democratic Party

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Democratic Party elected Isaac Wilson as the new county party chairperson Saturday at the Florence County Convention. 

Wilson will replace Mattie Thomas, who served as the Florence Democratic Party chair for past two years. 

Wilson comes with wealth of experience and knowledge.

He served as third vice chair of Florence party, 2018 Clyburn Fellow, worked as President Joe Biden’s Regional Organizing Director and served as State Political Director for Tulsi Gabbard. He’s the owner and founder of The Isaac Wilson Project. Wilson, also brings experience in fundraising, marketing and branding. 

“When we focus on creating opportunities for every single resident, we can all thrive," Wilson said in an email news release. "I look forward to working with Florence Democrats across the county to elect leaders who will focus on what Florence really needs: a strong economy, great schools, and a wonderful quality of life."

The Florence Democratic Party elected Lisa Manglass as first vice chair, Amie Jordan as second vice chair and Christine Ellerbe as third vice chair. 

