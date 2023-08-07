MULLINS, S.C. – A winning $300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold Friday at the Lotto Palace in Mullins, according to the South Carolina Education lottery.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn for a prize of $100,000. Adding Power-Up for an additional $1, tripled the prize to $300,000.

The winner numbers were 8-19-28-29-36. The Power-Up number was 3.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.