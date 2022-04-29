WinShape Camp launch party is Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C., -- Helping Florence Flourish will host the annual WinShape Camp at First Presbyterian Church in Florence. Registration is now open. Beginning July 18, WinShape Camps for Communities will bring a one-week day camp experience to Florence for those who have completed kindergarten through eighth grade.

The summer camp program, started by Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy, will run through July 22.

Florence was chosen along with more than 85 cities across the country to host the WinShape day camp, where more than 30,000 campers will experience the summer of a lifetime in 2022.

The camp provides professionally-trained staff to guide each day’s activities – known as “skills” – that are designed to provide something for every child's interests.

Campers get to choose from more than 20 different skills to enjoy throughout the week, including basketball, soccer, painting, crafts and center stage.

Camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a half day on Friday where the whole family is invited to join their camper(s) for Friday Family Fun Day.

To wrap up the week, this day ends with a free picnic lunch for the families, catered by Chick-fil-A.

Campers from diverse backgrounds will come together for a week of life-changing, memory-making, adventure-taking experiences ranging from sports to creative play to worship!

The cost is $224 per camper and some scholarships are available (you can inquire at info@helpingflorenceflourish.org).

Learn more or register for this week of fun, faith, fitness and fellowship at https://camps.winshape.org/day-camps/florence-sc.

Volunteers are welcome as well to help. Just text VOLUNTEER to 843-407-2417 for details.

The public is invited to come to First Presbyterian for a WinShape camp launch party from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy snow cones, popcorn, yard games and more - plus you'll get $25 OFF the WinShape Camp registration price.