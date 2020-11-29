 Skip to main content
Woman sought in Darlington robbery
Woman sought in Darlington robbery

Darlington robbery

Darlington police released this image of a woman wanted in a robbery case.

DARLINGTON — Police in Darlington are looking a woman who robbed a Walgreens store on Saturday.

According to police Capt. Kimberly Nelson, the robber was white and was wearing a mask and a green coat with a gray hood over her head. She was described as having a slender build with brown eyes.

She left the store in a four-door sedan.

The Darlington Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the robbery to contact central dispatch at 843-398-4920.

