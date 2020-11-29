Woman sought in Darlington robbery

DARLINGTON — Police in Darlington are looking a woman who robbed a Walgreens store on Saturday.
According to police Capt. Kimberly Nelson, the robber was white and was wearing a mask and a green coat with a gray hood over her head. She was described as having a slender build with brown eyes.
She left the store in a four-door sedan.
The Darlington Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the robbery to contact central dispatch at 843-398-4920.
