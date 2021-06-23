Women in Philanthropy opens grant cycle

FLORENCE, S.C. – Women in Philanthropy, the giving circle fund of Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, is opening its 2021 grant cycle.

Eligible nonprofit groups in the foundation’s seven counties (Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marlboro, Marion, and Williamsburg) are invited to apply before the deadline of July 2.

WIP will award grants up to $7,000 to organizations qualified as a tax-exempt 501©(3) by the IRS that have annual budgets of less than $750,000. The objective in awarding grants is to support programs or projects that address an existing or emerging community need in support of health, nutrition or assistance to victims of violence, neglect or poverty. Grant projects may last for up to 12 months from Nov. 1, 2021, through Oct. 31, 2022.

“We look forward to receiving grant applications and will continue to award worthy organizations in the Pee Dee,” said Carrington Wingard, WIP grants committee chairwoman. Wingard said she encourages qualifying nonprofits to consider applying even if they have not done so previously.

Nonprofit representatives should complete the application at: