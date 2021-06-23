Women in Philanthropy opens grant cycle

FLORENCE, S.C. – Women in Philanthropy, the giving circle fund of Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, is opening its 2021 grant cycle.
Eligible nonprofit groups in the foundation’s seven counties (Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marlboro, Marion, and Williamsburg) are invited to apply before the deadline of July 2.
WIP will award grants up to $7,000 to organizations qualified as a tax-exempt 501©(3) by the IRS that have annual budgets of less than $750,000. The objective in awarding grants is to support programs or projects that address an existing or emerging community need in support of health, nutrition or assistance to victims of violence, neglect or poverty. Grant projects may last for up to 12 months from Nov. 1, 2021, through Oct. 31, 2022.
“We look forward to receiving grant applications and will continue to award worthy organizations in the Pee Dee,” said Carrington Wingard, WIP grants committee chairwoman. Wingard said she encourages qualifying nonprofits to consider applying even if they have not done so previously.
Nonprofit representatives should complete the application at:
Funding for grants comes from annual contributions by members of WIP, who each have one vote on the final slate of proposals for funding. The WIP grants committee selects the slate of proposals to be presented to the membership for their vote.
Women in Philanthropy was founded in 2009 as a giving circle based on the theory that women informed about philanthropy and about needs in their community can collectively make a difference. These women are dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Pee Dee by combining their financial and intellectual resources to award annual grants to nonprofit organizations.
Members connect to each other, and to the community and bring about change through the power of small grants.