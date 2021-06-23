 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Women in Philanthropy opens grant cycle
0 Comments

Women in Philanthropy opens grant cycle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Women in Philanthropy, the giving circle fund of Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, is opening its 2021 grant cycle.

Eligible nonprofit groups in the foundation’s seven counties (Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marlboro, Marion, and Williamsburg) are invited to apply before the deadline of July 2.

WIP will award grants up to $7,000 to organizations qualified as a tax-exempt 501©(3) by the IRS that have annual budgets of less than $750,000. The objective in awarding grants is to support programs or projects that address an existing or emerging community need in support of health, nutrition or assistance to victims of violence, neglect or poverty. Grant projects may last for up to 12 months from Nov. 1, 2021, through Oct. 31, 2022.

“We look forward to receiving grant applications and will continue to award worthy organizations in the Pee Dee,” said Carrington Wingard, WIP grants committee chairwoman. Wingard said she encourages qualifying nonprofits to consider applying even if they have not done so previously.

Nonprofit representatives should complete the application at:

Funding for grants comes from annual contributions by members of WIP, who each have one vote on the final slate of proposals for funding. The WIP grants committee selects the slate of proposals to be presented to the membership for their vote.

Women in Philanthropy was founded in 2009 as a giving circle based on the theory that women informed about philanthropy and about needs in their community can collectively make a difference. These women are dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Pee Dee by combining their financial and intellectual resources to award annual grants to nonprofit organizations.

Members connect to each other, and to the community and bring about change through the power of small grants.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools
Local News

Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its June 17 board meeting. “We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring
Local News

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence County Sheriff's deputy will spend a year and a day in federal prison for his involvement in an illegal gambling ring in Florence and Williamsburg counties. Mark Edward Fuleihan, 49, of Florence, was sentenced by Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell of the District of South Carolina Thursday morning following an earlier guilty plea for operating an illegal gambling business. Fuleihan will serve a three-year term of court-ordered supervision following his release from prison. 

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus
Local News

Richard O'Malley receives 'extremely effective' evaluation, $15,000 bonus

FLORENCE, S.C. – The leadership of Florence One Schools will mostly remain the same. The school district's board of trustees voted unanimously last Thursday evening upon the motion of Chairman Porter Stewart to give Dr. Richard O'Malley an "extremely effective" evaluation for recently ended school year. Stewart's motion also included at one-time bonus of $15,000 and amends to O'Malley's contract to extend it until June 30, 2024 and beginning next month to have the district make O'Malley's retirement contribution to the state retirement program. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert