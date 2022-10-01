Youth Mentors Association of the Pee Dee recognizes top volunteers

FLORENCE, S.C. — Members and friends of Youth Mentors Association of the Pee Dee — formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters — gathered at St. John’s Church Family Life Center in Florence on Sept. 15 for the organization’s appreciation banquet.

The local agency is celebrating 69 years of service to the Pee Dee area.

The speaker was state Sen. Mike Reichenbach, a Republican representing District 31. He is owner of several car dealerships in Florence and Bluffton/Hilton Head.

Reichenback has held various board and philanthropic positions across Florence, including former board chairman of the greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. He is vice chairman of the McLeod Foundation board and a member of the First Reliance Bank board.

He was selected as the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year in 2011. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan.

Highlighting the meeting was the presentation of the 2022 Eugene N. Zeigler Volunteer of the Year award to Amos Douglas of Florence and Carlisle Rogers of Marion.

Douglas is a longtime board member and assists the agency with its IT needs. Rogers is a former director of the agency, and has remained a valuable volunteer since his retirement.

Agency President Joe Page presented an overview of the past year’s services and thanked the community for making the work of the Youth Mentors Association of the Pee Dee possible.

Page noted the great demand for services from the community as nearly 60% of all families with children in South Carolina are now single parent.

“Numerous studies have clearly shown that boys in particular, who lack a positive male adult role model often exhibit aggressive behaviors, frequently becoming discipline problems. They are not as successful in school and often tend to become involved in crime,” Page said.

“One recent independent study showed that compared to their peers, children, who participate in the program were 46% less likely to start using drugs, 27% less likely to start using alcohol and 52% less likely to skip a day of school. They earned higher grades and felt better about their schoolwork. They were also one-third less likely to hit someone and were generally more trusting of their parent or guardian,” he said.

Youth mentors of the Pee Dee serves children from primarily father-absent homes. The age ranges are boys 8-17 and girls 6-13.

For more information, contact the Youth Mentors Association office at 843-662-7081.

The agency also will be hosting its annual Youth Mentors charity golf tournament on Nov. 18 at Traces Golf Club.

The event helps raise money for the organization’s work with children from single-parent homes in the Pee Dee area.

The public is encouraged to participate in the tournament and make the community a better place one child at a time. Call 843-662-7081 for more information about the tournament.