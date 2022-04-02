Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee barbecue set April 8-9

More than 20 barbecue chefs from throughout the Southeast will complete in the Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee barbecue cookoff April 8-9 behind Palmetto Peddlers.

Palmetto Peddlers is on the corner of Hoffmeyer Road and Darlington Street.

Festivities will start April 8 with the "Anything Butt" contest, in which contestants prepare their favorite non-barbecue dish. There will be two divisions in the contest — sweet and savory. The public can come sample the dishes between 5 and 8 p.m.

Saturday, the public may sample barbecue cooked by some of the best pitmasters in the region from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Judges from the South Carolina Barbeque Association will determine who will take home the trophies and cash prizes. The top cash prize is $1,500.

The "Anything Butt" and barbecue contests are open to the public. Wrist bands are $10 per person each day. Children under 12 get in free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Wrist bands may be purchased at the gate or from any Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee board member prior to the event.

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

All proceeds will benefit the Youth Members of the Pee Dee (formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters).

Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee is a United Way organization. Its mission is to improve the lives of area youths through positive mentoring.

Youth Mentors help fill the void in a child's life when one or more of the child's parents are absent.

Volunteers typically spend two to three hours a week mentoring their child.

Male and female volunteers are needed.

Volunteers must complete an application and an extensive screening process to become a mentor.

The Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee office is located 110 Toledo Road in Florence.

To inquire about volunteering, donating or enrolling a child, contact Executive Director Joey Edwards at 843-662-7081 or visit youthmentorsofthepeedee.com