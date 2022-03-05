Zach Williams coming to Florence Civic Center

“I think God allowed me to live through all of that so I can stand on this platform and tell people how good God is. I am not proud of it, but I wouldn’t change anything about my story. It has made me who I am. It has given me the story, the songs and has allowed me to reach the people who would never enter church.”

Williams dropped out of high school, and his future seemed bleak. Yet he grew up in a good environment.

“I was the problem,” he said. “Christ has allowed me to see my shortcomings and has allowed me to mend a lot of broken relationships over the years.

“Jesus is always waiting for us. When we are not pursuing or chasing him he is always chasing us and waiting for us to come home.”

When Williams is on stage he wants the songs he sings to connect and stir the hearts of the audience. He wants to see people’s lives changed by the power of Christ.

“I want to be as real and as authentic as possible,” he said. “When I am performing, my desire is for people to have an encounter with Christ like they have never had before. We can’t wait to get down to South Carolina.”

Williams said his Grammy Award was unexpected.