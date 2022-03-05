Zach Williams coming to Florence Civic Center

FLORENCE, S.C. — Zach Williams will bring his blend of Christian music and rock to Florence on Thursday.
He will give a performance at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Florence Center.
Williams is a Grammy Award winner who combines Christian music and rock and roll.
He doesn’t fit the stereotypical image of a Christian. “A lot of people have a misconception of what it means to be Christian,” he said in an interview. “People think that Christians are perfect and have a perfect life. That is not the case. We are all flawed. When people understand that Jesus meets you where you are, there is freedom.”
Williams combines two genres of music, Christian and rock, to convey the message of the gospel. “ I played in a rock band for a number of years and when I gave my life to God I had the same sound,” he said. “It was nothing I could change. It is who I am. When I wrote new music, I had a different subject matter, but the music stayed the same.”
During his junior high years, Williams became involved with drugs and alcohol.
“It was a part of my journey that I needed,” he said. “If I had not seen the dark days and the dead-end roads, I wouldn’t have known to turn around and look for Jesus.
“I think God allowed me to live through all of that so I can stand on this platform and tell people how good God is. I am not proud of it, but I wouldn’t change anything about my story. It has made me who I am. It has given me the story, the songs and has allowed me to reach the people who would never enter church.”
Williams dropped out of high school, and his future seemed bleak. Yet he grew up in a good environment.
“I was the problem,” he said. “Christ has allowed me to see my shortcomings and has allowed me to mend a lot of broken relationships over the years.
“Jesus is always waiting for us. When we are not pursuing or chasing him he is always chasing us and waiting for us to come home.”
When Williams is on stage he wants the songs he sings to connect and stir the hearts of the audience. He wants to see people’s lives changed by the power of Christ.
“I want to be as real and as authentic as possible,” he said. “When I am performing, my desire is for people to have an encounter with Christ like they have never had before. We can’t wait to get down to South Carolina.”
Williams said his Grammy Award was unexpected.
“Becoming a Grammy Award winner was nowhere on my mind. My only dream was to be successful enough to pay my bills and support my family,” he said. “The awards and things like that were not something that I believed would happen. I was shocked.”
Williams’ message to everyone: “If you have a dream, chase it. Don’t give up on it. Get behind God and do not get in front of him. His roadmap is always straighter. Stay the course with him.”
You can purchase tickets for Zach Williams’ tour at Florence Civic Center Tickets (ticketsalescenter.com).