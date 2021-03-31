Gariel Pierce brings her uniqueness to teaching and jewelry making

Pierce said her mission is to not only teach the child the subjects but how to go out into society as a productive citizen.

Teaching methods

“This is really my calling,” Pierce said. “I use music, meditation, mindfulness and conflict resolution in the classroom.”

“We meditate every morning,” she said.

Pierce said her students are encouraged to rate themselves from 1 to 10 in the morning as to how they are feeling that day.

“They don’t have to do it,” she said. “And some were hesitant at first.”

Pierce said the students had to learn to trust each other first before exposing their feelings. She said now the student will talk about why one feels like a five and another person a one. These feelings may be based on something like not having time to eat breakfast that morning or having a fight with a sibling. They connect with one another and support each other, she said.