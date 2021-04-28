MATT TRANQUILL: This is the last edition, but check out our offer

The print edition of this monthly newspaper has come to an end.
With that said, I am confident that this change will actually increase the local news and information available to you.
This is the last monthly publication of the NPO. Subscribers who have paid in advance for subscriptions to the NPO will receive a letter soon from William Calcutt Jr., our circulation director. This letter will provide details about applying your balance to a different subscription or requesting a refund.
Newspapers are evolving, and the flow of information digitally can be faster, more comprehensive and more accessible. Our news organization will still publish in print the Morning News and Pee Dee Weekly covering your area. But if you are not a print subscriber to the Morning News, I encourage you to sign up to see our entire newspaper with a digital subscription. You can transfer your balance toward that digital subscription, and with that you can see an exact replica of each day’s Morning News, seven days a week.
You even get to “turn” the pages digitally! In addition, you will have full access to all of the breaking news, offers and alerts as well as messages from advertisers around the clock — never miss an edition. We will have an outstanding subscription offer for that digital access in our letter to subscribers. Of course, we also will have an offer for our print product.
NPO has been a work in progress; most of the content appeared previously in our other newspapers. This move will provide NPO readers with your local news as well as the regional news of your nearby neighbors.
The news staff of the Morning News will be as interested as ever in publishing the news of your area. If you have a news release and/or photos that you want to contribute, email to news@scnow.com. Items that are sent via email can be published more promptly. News in a simple Word document and photos attached in a jpeg format are preferred.
If that isn’t an option, mail your news to Regional Editor Don Kausler Jr. at 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, SC 29506. Make sure you provide your contact information in case we have any questions.
As always, you may call me at 843-317-7200.
Matt Tranquill is the general manager of the Morning News
and its other publications.