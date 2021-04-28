MATT TRANQUILL: This is the last edition, but check out our offer

The print edition of this monthly newspaper has come to an end.

With that said, I am confident that this change will actually increase the local news and information available to you.

This is the last monthly publication of the NPO. Subscribers who have paid in advance for subscriptions to the NPO will receive a letter soon from William Calcutt Jr., our circulation director. This letter will provide details about applying your balance to a different subscription or requesting a refund.

Newspapers are evolving, and the flow of information digitally can be faster, more comprehensive and more accessible. Our news organization will still publish in print the Morning News and Pee Dee Weekly covering your area. But if you are not a print subscriber to the Morning News, I encourage you to sign up to see our entire newspaper with a digital subscription. You can transfer your balance toward that digital subscription, and with that you can see an exact replica of each day’s Morning News, seven days a week.