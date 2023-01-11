No. 4 Wilson boys cruise past South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Fourth-ranked Wilson pulled away late in Tuesday's first half. Then, the Tigers really pulled away in the second to win 73-45 at South Florence.

Eighth-grader Josh Leonard led the Tigers with 12 points and 18 rebounds. Teammate Merel Burgess also scored in double figures with 14.

"We rebounded the ball; we rebounded the ball and made them turn it over," said Wilson coach Carlos Powell, whose team improved to 13-4 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-4A. "Josh Leonard really cleaned up on the boards. I think he had 18 rebounds tonight and two blocks. With him being an eighth-grader, I'll take that any night."

Wilson, which led 33-20 at halftime, made sure the Bruins didn't make a third-quarter charge.

"We settled down on defense and we rebounded the ball," Powell said. "All great defensive possessions ended with a rebound."

South Florence (8-9, 1-1) was led by Joseph McMillan's 14 points.

Next up for Wilson is a showdown Friday at 10th-ranked West Florence in a rematch of last year's lower-state final which the Tigers won en route to their state championship.

"We've just got to be consistent," Powell said. "Going into the second half tonight, we were trying to be consistent. To beat a team like West Florence, we have to be consistent and tenacious on defense. So, I think we're going to bring that energy on Friday."

W;15;18;21;19--73

SF;8;12;13;12--45

WILSON (73)

Boston 8, Thompson 7, Daniels 6, X. Brown 5, Josh Leonard 12, Thompson 2, J. Brown 8, Waiters 5, Angus 4, Merel Burgess 14.

SOUTH FLORENCE (45)

Valarie 1, Brown 7, Gamble 7, Joseph McMillan 14, McFadden 4, Worsley 4, Moorer 3, Curry 3, Robinson 2, Wilson 2.

RECORDS: W 13-4 overall, 2-0 Region 6-4A; SF 8-9, 1-1.