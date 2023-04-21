FLORENCE, S.C. -- Eighth-ranked South Florence scored four in the second and six in the third, winning 10-0 Friday over West Florence in five innings.
The Bruins' Noah Moore went 3 for 3; Brayden Robinson went 2 for 3 with three RBI, and Hunter Matthews was 1 for 3 with two RBI of his own.
Winning pitcher Dylan Wiegel, meanwhile, struck out six batters during his five innings of work.
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 10 1st-place SCPA writing awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
