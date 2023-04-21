FLORENCE, S.C. -- Eighth-ranked South Florence scored four in the second and six in the third, winning 10-0 Friday over West Florence in five innings.

The Bruins' Noah Moore went 3 for 3; Brayden Robinson went 2 for 3 with three RBI, and Hunter Matthews was 1 for 3 with two RBI of his own.

Winning pitcher Dylan Wiegel, meanwhile, struck out six batters during his five innings of work.