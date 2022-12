FLORENCE, S.C. — Police say no one was injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Florence.

Officers were called at 10:38 a.m. to Coit Village Apartments at 230 N. Coit St. They said the shooting happened after a "verbal altercation" in the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Corporal Sieban of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or