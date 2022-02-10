Nominations open for top 10 nurses in Pee Dee

The Morning News and McLeod Health have partnered once again to honor nurses in the Pee Dee region who have faced many challenges in the past year because of COVID-19.

It is the second year the Morning News and McLeod Health have united to recognize area nurses.

The 2021 recipients were Kristina Robinson, Lee Broughton, Katie Cieluch, Alice Hemmingway-Davis, Morgan Dorriety, Shereese Franklin, Amy Norton Gainey, Stanton Gause, Brandy Hysong and Vanity Timmons.

“With national Nurses Week coming in May, we want to give our community the chance to collectively celebrate our friends, family and colleagues in the nursing profession,” said Matthew Tranquill, president of the Morning News.

The newspaper is asking readers to share their stories about nurses who have made an impact on their lives and nominate them to be recognized, Tranquill said.

Ten nurses will be selected to receive a plaque and a gift basket in honor of their services to the community. One of the 10 will be randomly selected to receive a $1,000 check.

Nine of the recipients will be selected by a panel of judges. One will be selected by a vote of the community.