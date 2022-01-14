Nymeria
FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Masks are once again mandatory in the city of Florence.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Teachers at Timmonsville High School and Johnson Middle School were told in a faculty meeting Tuesday afternoon that both schools would close June 30.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A four-second exchange of commands and replies Wednesday ended in gunfire and the death of a Florence man at the end of a police pursuit.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police are asking for the public's assistance to identify people and the owner of a car in connection with the writing of a fraudulent check.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore now has something in common with famed author Mark Twain.
FLORENCE – Jeblonski Green’s sophomore season at Lamar was one of terrorizing quarterbacks with 12 sacks and 147 tackles.
WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Sunday remains four forecast days away, but as things stand Wednesday morning it looks like the Pee Dee could get a blast of wintry mix and ice in the morning.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – The newly formed Archeological Institute of the Pee Dee is beginning to dig into the area’s history.
MARION, S.C. – A woman died in a one vehicle collision in Marion County Friday morning.