Graveside services for Allie Dean Graham will be conducted at 11 am, Saturday, September 19th at Sunset Memory Gardens. Allie was born on August 5, 1954, in Effingham to the late Sammie Johnson and Robertia McCall Johnson. "Dean" as she was affectionately called, transitioned on Monday, September 14th after an illness. She attended the public schools of Florence County and graduated from Southside High School. "Dean" was a faithful member of Goodland AME Church where she served on various organizations. In addition to her parents, was preceded in death by, her husband, Bobby Graham; two sisters, Doretha Graham and Nellie Mae Johnson; and one brother, Macenia Johnson. Left to cherish her memories: four sisters, Lillie Mae Jones, Evangelist Mary E. Johnson, Rosianna Johnson, and Nancy Johnson; two brothers, J.D. (Betty) Johnson and William (Diane) Johnson; one godson; one goddaughter; two brothers-in-law: Lonnie (Martha) Graham and Leo Graham; six sisters-in-law; three special nieces; one special nephew; one special cousin; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and facial coverings are required for those that are attending the services.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.