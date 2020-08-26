A Private Funeral Service for Mr. Alton Glenn will be conducted 10:00 AM Friday, August 28, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow at Florence National Cemetery with Military Honors, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Mr. Alton Glenn, son of the late William and Shalona May Glenn, was born February 14, 1936. He departed this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Alton was a fun loving person that never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by his family. Alton received his formal education in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He joined the United States Air Force for 23 years and retired as a Tech Sergeant. He also retired from Lazy Boy in Florence, South Carolina. Alton was a member of Cumberland United Methodist Church and he attended until his health declined. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carlena Abraham Glenn; and two brothers, Norwood and LLoyn Glenn. Alton leaves to cherish his memories of love: a daughter, Tonnette (Ronald) Saunders of Chattanooga, Tennessee; a son, Michael (Sheila) Glenn of Florence, South Carolina; raised as a daughter, Sonya (Byron) Cody of Lithonia, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Michele Careathers, Wendy (Aaron) Jackson both of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Nicholas (Carissa) Jackson resides in Surprise, Arizona, Nathan (Malissa) Jackson resides in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Nyisha Glenn resides in Minot AFB, North Dakota, Kaelyn Glenn of Florence, South Carolina, and Keishana McGill of Conway, South Carolina; nine great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Dorothy Whitley, Rosa (Johnny) Haynesworth, and Kathryn Hayman also served as caregivers, and Annette Abraham all of Florence, South Carolina; a special great niece, Rhiana Harris of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and a host of nephews; nieces; great nephews; great nieces; and cousins.
