Alvin Faidley

Alvin "Al" Easter Faidley, Jr., 87, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday August 17, 2020 at his home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was born on April 17, 1933 in Clifton Forge, Virginia to the late Alvin Easter Faidley, Sr. & Virginia (Downey) Faidley. Al was a hardworking man who proudly served his country in the Unites States Army. Following his honorable discharge, Al went on to work for Fred Whitaker Company for many years. Upon Al's retirement, he was able to enjoy the finer things in life. He enjoyed playing golf and the peace he found on the course. He also loved "tinkering" in the yard. Al was a very active member of Surfside United Methodist Church where he felt at home with his church family. He enjoyed time spent with friends at the American Legion in Murrells Inlet. Above all else, Al loved his family with his whole heart. He will be deeply missed. Left to cherish Al's memory are his beloved wife of over 68 years, Mrs. Tressie Bowen Faidley of Murrells Inlet; daughter, Lisa Floyd and her husband, Dean; son, John Faidley and his wife, Stephanie; granddaughters, Peyton Cox & Brooke Floyd; and grandson, Jordan Floyd. He is also survived by his brother, Preston Faidley and his wife, Nancy and a large, loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors. A Celebration of Al's life will be held on Monday August 24, 2020 at 1:00PM at Surfside United Methodist Church, 800 13th Ave N, Surfside Beach, SC 29575. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. Due to the pandemic, the family requests masks be worn during the services. At the request of Al's family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Memorials in Al's name may be made to Surfside UMC at the address listed above. To view this obituary online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843-651-1440) are honored to assist the family.
